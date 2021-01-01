ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
Display
61
Performance
24
Battery
81
Camera
57
NanoReview score
55
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 169 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
61
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1640 x 720 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
49
Design and build
|Height
|173.4 mm (6.83 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81%
24
Performance
|Chipset
|UNISOC SC9863A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97944
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|MiFavor 10.1
81
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
57
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
64
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM B5. B8, B3, B2
|3G network
|WCDMA B5. B8, B1, B2
|4G network
|LTE B1, B3, B5, B5, B7, B8, B20
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 169 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade V2020 Smart may differ by country or region