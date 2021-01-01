ZTE Blade V2020 Smart Display 61 Performance 24 Battery 81 Camera 57 NanoReview score 55 Category Budget Announced November 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 169 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart

61 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.82 inches Resolution 1640 x 720 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 259 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81%

49 Design and build Height 173.4 mm (6.83 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81%

24 Performance All specs and test ZTE Blade V2020 Smart in the benchmarks SoC Chipset UNISOC SC9863A Max. clock 2000 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 150 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 815 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 97944

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MiFavor 10.1

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging No

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Blade V2020 Smart Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B5. B8, B3, B2 3G network WCDMA B5. B8, B1, B2 4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B5, B7, B8, B20 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 169 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade V2020 Smart may differ by country or region

User ratings 3.8 of 5 points ( 11 votes)