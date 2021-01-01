Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Blade V2020 Smart: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Blade V2020 Smart

ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
Display
61
Performance
24
Battery
81
Camera
57
NanoReview score
55
Category Budget
Announced November 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
61

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.82 inches
Resolution 1640 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81%
49

Design and build

Height 173.4 mm (6.83 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81%
24

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Blade V2020 Smart in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset UNISOC SC9863A
Max. clock 2000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97944
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MiFavor 10.1
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging No
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Blade V2020 Smart
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM B5. B8, B3, B2
3G network WCDMA B5. B8, B1, B2
4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B5, B7, B8, B20
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade V2020 Smart may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (11 votes)

Competitors

