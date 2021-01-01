Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Blade V9: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Blade V9

ZTE Blade V9
Display
57
Performance
21
Battery
57
Camera
48
NanoReview score
45
Category Budget
Announced February 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade V9
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.4%
Display tests
PWM 3472 Hz
Response time 41 ms
Contrast 740:1
Max. Brightness
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 151.4 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
78.4%
21

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Blade V9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
767
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3915
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
75936
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM MiFavor UI
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Blade V9
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
52

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With VoLTE)
5G support No
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.2 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade V9 may differ by country or region

