ZTE Blade V9

Category Budget
Announced February 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 78.4% Display tests PWM 3472 Hz Response time 41 ms Contrast 740:1 Max. Brightness 435 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 151.4 mm (5.96 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 78.4%

21 Performance All specs and test ZTE Blade V9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 767 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3915 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 57793 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 75936

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM MiFavor UI

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3200 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Blade V9 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

52 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With VoLTE) 5G support No

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.2 dB

Other Category Budget Announced February 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 187 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

