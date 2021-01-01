ZTE Blade V9
Display
57
Performance
21
Battery
57
Camera
48
NanoReview score
45
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade V9
57
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.4%
|PWM
|3472 Hz
|Response time
|41 ms
|Contrast
|740:1
Max. Brightness
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52
Design and build
|Height
|151.4 mm (5.96 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
78.4%
21
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
767
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3915
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
75936
39
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|MiFavor UI
57
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
48
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
52
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With VoLTE)
|5G support
|No
63
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.2 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade V9 may differ by country or region