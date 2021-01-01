Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Blade V9 Vita: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Blade V9 Vita

ZTE Blade V9 Vita
Display
51
Performance
19
Battery
53
Camera
46
NanoReview score
42
Category Budget
Announced February 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
51

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76%
50

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76%
19

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Blade V9 Vita in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
665
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38933
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM MiFavor UI
53

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Blade V9 Vita
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With VoLTE)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade V9 Vita may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

