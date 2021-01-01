ZTE Blade V9 Vita Display 51 Performance 19 Battery 53 Camera 46 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced February 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD

51 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 76%

50 Design and build Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 76%

19 Performance All specs and test ZTE Blade V9 Vita in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 665 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2469 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 38933

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM MiFavor UI

53 Battery Specifications Capacity 3200 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Blade V9 Vita Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With VoLTE) 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced February 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Blade V9 Vita may differ by country or region