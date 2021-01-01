ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
Display
85
Performance
94
Battery
82
Camera
63
NanoReview score
79
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
85
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.65 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|595 Hz
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57
Design and build
|Height
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
94
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4235
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13055
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3380
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
577753
AnTuTu Android Rating - 24th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Red Magic OS
|OS size
|27 GB
82
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (56% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:09 hr
Talk (3G)
32:45 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life - 95th place
63
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 15FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|Yes
77
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.074 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.221 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
