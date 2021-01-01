Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G

ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
Display
85
Performance
94
Battery
82
Camera
63
NanoReview score
79
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 595 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
94

Performance

All specs and test ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4235
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13055
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3380
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
577753
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Red Magic OS
OS size 27 GB
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (56% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:09 hr
Talk (3G)
32:45 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the nubia Red Magic 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 15FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
77

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.074 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.221 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the nubia Red Magic 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (23 votes)

