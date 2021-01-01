ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G Display 85 Performance 94 Battery 82 Camera 63 NanoReview score 79 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.65 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 595 Hz Response time 2.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 685 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%

94 Performance All specs and test ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4235 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13055 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 929 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3380 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 577753 AnTuTu Android Rating - 24th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Red Magic OS OS size 27 GB

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 55 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (56% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:11 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:09 hr Talk (3G) 32:45 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 95th place

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the nubia Red Magic 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 15FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

77 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD SAR (head) 1.074 W/kg SAR (body) 1.221 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

