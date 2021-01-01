ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro Display 87 Performance 97 Battery 80 Camera 65 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 629 USD

87 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 90 Hz Response time 2.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 539 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

62 Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

97 Performance All specs and test ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz Memory RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3706 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 887745 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 - 1st place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Redmagic 4.5

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:58 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:32 hr Talk (3G) 31:40 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28A/B66/B34/B38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 92.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 629 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

