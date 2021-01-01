Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
Display
87
Performance
97
Battery
80
Camera
65
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 629 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
87

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 90 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
539 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
62

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
97

Performance

All specs and test ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3706
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
887745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Redmagic 4.5
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:32 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28A/B66/B34/B38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
92.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 629 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
2. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro or Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
3. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro or Asus ROG Phone 5
5. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro
6. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro or Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
7. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro or ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro
8. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro or Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
9. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish