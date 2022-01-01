Home > ZTE Smartphones > ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro

ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
Display
85
Performance
94
Battery
72
Camera
71
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
446 nits
63

Design and build

Height 166.27 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.98 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 235 gramm (8.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.1%
94

Performance

All specs and test ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3816
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1026633
CPU 238766
GPU 441584
Memory 180765
UX 175160
Total score 1026633
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Redmagic 5.0
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:43 hr
Watching video 12:19 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr
Standby 91 hr
General battery life
26:01 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28A/B66
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
Some specifications of the nubia Red Magic 7 Pro may differ by country or region

