ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Display 85 Performance 94 Battery 72 Camera 71 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 446 nits

63 Design and build Height 166.27 mm (6.55 inches) Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9.98 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 235 gramm (8.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.1%

94 Performance All specs and test ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1248 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3816 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1026633 CPU 238766 GPU 441584 Memory 180765 UX 175160 Total score 1026633 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores - 3rd place Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Redmagic 5.0

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:43 hr Watching video 12:19 hr Gaming 05:19 hr Standby 91 hr General battery life 26:01 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28A/B66 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

