ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Display 88 Performance 94 Battery 80 Camera 67 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

55 Design and build Height 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

94 Performance All specs and test ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1242 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3836 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1138933 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 1st place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Redmagic 5.5

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:18 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 7S may differ by country or region