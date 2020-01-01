Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A12X Bionic vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

A12X Bionic vs A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 11.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 250K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12X Bionic +44%
1124
A10 Fusion
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12X Bionic +228%
4640
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12X Bionic +152%
631952
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A12X Bionic and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2500 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 2048 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A12X Bionic GPU PowerVR GT7600
Architecture - Rogue
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Cores 7 6
FLOPS 1300 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 64 Bit -
Max bandwidth 31 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution - 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 350 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and A12X Bionic or ask any questions
