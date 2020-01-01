A12X Bionic vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 11.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 250K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12X Bionic +44%
1124
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12X Bionic +228%
4640
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12X Bionic +152%
631952
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|2048 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|-
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Cores
|7
|6
|FLOPS
|1300 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 64 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
