A12X Bionic vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) with the older 6-core A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
94
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
56
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 316K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12X Bionic +20%
1124
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12X Bionic +98%
4640
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12X Bionic +99%
631952
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|2048 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|Cores
|7
|3
|FLOPS
|1300 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 64 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
