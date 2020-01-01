Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A12X Bionic vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

A12X Bionic vs A11 Bionic

A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) with the older 6-core A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 316K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12X Bionic +20%
1124
A11 Bionic
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12X Bionic +98%
4640
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12X Bionic +99%
631952
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A12X Bionic and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2500 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 2048 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A12X Bionic GPU Apple GPU
Cores 7 3
FLOPS 1300 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 64 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 350 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and A12X Bionic or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish