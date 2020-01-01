A12X Bionic vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) with the older 6-core A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
73
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 405K
- Has 2 cores more
- Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
A12 Bionic +1%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12X Bionic +57%
4640
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12X Bionic +56%
631952
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|2048 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Cores
|7
|4
|FLOPS
|1300 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 64 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
