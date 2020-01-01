Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A12X Bionic vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

A12X Bionic vs A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) with the older 6-core A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 405K
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A12X Bionic
1124
A12 Bionic +1%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A12X Bionic +57%
4640
A12 Bionic
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A12X Bionic +56%
631952
A12 Bionic
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A12X Bionic and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2500 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 2048 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A12X Bionic GPU Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Cores 7 4
FLOPS 1300 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 64 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 31 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+ Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 350 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and A12X Bionic or ask any questions
