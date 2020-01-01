A13 Bionic vs A12X Bionic
We compared the 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) with the older 8-core A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
93
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
83
92
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Announced 11 months later
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 477K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A13 Bionic +20%
1346
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3571
A12X Bionic +30%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
477091
A12X Bionic +32%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2660 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|48 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Cores
|4
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2688 x 1242
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
