We compared the 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) with the older 8-core A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Announced 11 months later
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 477K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A13 Bionic +20%
1346
A12X Bionic
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A13 Bionic
3571
A12X Bionic +30%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A13 Bionic
477091
A12X Bionic +32%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A13 Bionic and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2660 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 48 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A13 Bionic GPU Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Cores 4 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes, Neural Engine Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2688 x 1242 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 220 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

