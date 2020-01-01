Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A14 Bionic vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 253K
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the A10 Fusion
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +106%
1602
A10 Fusion
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A14 Bionic +175%
3895
A10 Fusion
1418
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A14 Bionic +140%
607676
A10 Fusion
253245

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A14 Bionic and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 6 4
Frequency 2990 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 11.8 billion 3.3 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU PowerVR GT7600
Architecture - Rogue
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units - 196
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Max bandwidth 42.7 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution - 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1W01 -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and A14 Bionic, or ask any questions
