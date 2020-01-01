A14 Bionic vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
44
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 253K
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the A10 Fusion
- Has 2 more cores
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +106%
1602
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A14 Bionic +175%
3895
1418
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A14 Bionic +140%
607676
253245
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A14 Bionic and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|6
|4
|Frequency
|2990 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|11.8 billion
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|-
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|6
|Shading units
|-
|196
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Max bandwidth
|42.7 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|No
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1W01
|-
