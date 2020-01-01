Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A14 Bionic vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

A14 Bionic vs A12X Bionic

A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared the 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 8-core A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 579K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +42%
1601
A12X Bionic
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A14 Bionic
4133
A12X Bionic +12%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A14 Bionic
579122
A12X Bionic +9%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A14 Bionic and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 11.8 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Cores 4 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2732 x 2048 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

