A14 Bionic vs A12X Bionic
We compared the 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 8-core A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2500 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 579K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +42%
1601
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4133
A12X Bionic +12%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
579122
A12X Bionic +9%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|11.8 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Cores
|4
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2732 x 2048
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
