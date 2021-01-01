A15 Bionic vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
96
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
38
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 230K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 5-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
- Has 2 more cores
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|216265
|47654
|GPU
|339795
|75814
|Memory
|112472
|48923
|UX
|133063
|55576
|Total score
|812406
|230990
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +124%
1750
780
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +231%
4728
1429
|Image compression
|-
|65.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|426.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|6
|4
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.5-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15 billion
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|-
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1511 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|6
|Shading units
|-
|196
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|No
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1W05
|-
