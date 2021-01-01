Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A15 Bionic vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 230K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 5-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A15 Bionic
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A15 Bionic +252%
812406
A10 Fusion
230990
CPU 216265 47654
GPU 339795 75814
Memory 112472 48923
UX 133063 55576
Total score 812406 230990
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +124%
1750
A10 Fusion
780
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +231%
4728
A10 Fusion
1429
Image compression - 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.5 words/s
Machine learning - 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 6 4
Frequency 3200 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.5-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 15 billion 3.3 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU PowerVR GT7600
Architecture - Rogue
GPU frequency 1511 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 5 6
Shading units - 196
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type - LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution - 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1W05 -

