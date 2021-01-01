Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A15 Bionic vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A15 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A11 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 352K
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 34% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A15 Bionic +131%
812406
A11 Bionic
352057
CPU 216265 93221
GPU 339795 111388
Memory 112472 59189
UX 133063 82458
Total score 812406 352057
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +87%
1750
A11 Bionic
937
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +101%
4728
A11 Bionic
2356
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.5-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 15 billion 4.3 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU frequency 1511 MHz -
Execution units 5 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version - 2.1
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type - LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1W05 -

