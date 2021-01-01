A15 Bionic vs A11 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A15 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A11 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
96
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
50
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 352K
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- 34% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|216265
|93221
|GPU
|339795
|111388
|Memory
|112472
|59189
|UX
|133063
|82458
|Total score
|812406
|352057
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +87%
1750
937
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +101%
4728
2356
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.5-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15 billion
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|1511 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|5
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.1
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1W05
|-
