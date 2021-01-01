Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A15 Bionic vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 8-core A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 628K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Has 2 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A15 Bionic
vs
A12X Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A15 Bionic +34%
840854
A12X Bionic
628599
CPU 214698 -
GPU 324552 -
Memory 167472 -
UX 132953 -
Total score 840854 628599
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +56%
1764
A12X Bionic
1134
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +4%
4862
A12X Bionic
4688

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.5-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15 billion 10 billion
TDP - 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Execution units 5 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1W05 -

