We compared the 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 8-core A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
89
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
69
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
80
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 628K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Has 2 more cores
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|214698
|-
|GPU
|324552
|-
|Memory
|167472
|-
|UX
|132953
|-
|Total score
|840854
|628599
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +56%
1764
1134
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +4%
4862
4688
Full list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.5-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15 billion
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Execution units
|5
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1W05
|-
