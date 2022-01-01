A16 Bionic vs A12 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A16 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
56
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
68
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 527K
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2490 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|242019
|143402
|GPU
|407261
|186891
|Memory
|167432
|91638
|UX
|145864
|107048
|Total score
|956255
|527034
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +67%
1861
1116
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +80%
5198
2892
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|78%
|68%
|Graphics test
|59 FPS
|31 FPS
|Score
|9856
|5242
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A16 Bionic and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3460 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|16 billion
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU frequency
|-
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|32
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2796 x 1290
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W81
