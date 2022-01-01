Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A16 Bionic vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A16 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 527K
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A16 Bionic +81%
956255
A12 Bionic
527034
CPU 242019 143402
GPU 407261 186891
Memory 167432 91638
UX 145864 107048
Total score 956255 527034
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +67%
1861
A12 Bionic
1116
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +80%
5198
A12 Bionic
2892
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A16 Bionic +88%
9856
A12 Bionic
5242
Stability 78% 68%
Graphics test 59 FPS 31 FPS
Score 9856 5242

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3460 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 24 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 16 billion 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU frequency - 1125 MHz
Execution units 6 32
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 6400 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2796 x 1290 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2022 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W81

