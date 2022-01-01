A16 Bionic vs A12X Bionic
We compared the 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 8-core A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Supports 65% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31 GB/s)
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2500 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 802K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Has 2 more cores
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|242019
|175725
|GPU
|407261
|384508
|Memory
|167432
|118667
|UX
|145864
|123792
|Total score
|956255
|802494
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +69%
1861
1104
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +13%
5198
4610
3DMark
|Stability
|78%
|-
|Graphics test
|59 FPS
|-
|Score
|9856
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A16 Bionic and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|3460 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|16 billion
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Execution units
|6
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2796 x 1290
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2022
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
