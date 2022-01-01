Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A16 Bionic vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) with the older 8-core A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Supports 65% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31 GB/s)
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 802K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Has 2 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A16 Bionic
vs
A12X Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A16 Bionic +19%
956255
A12X Bionic
802494
CPU 242019 175725
GPU 407261 384508
Memory 167432 118667
UX 145864 123792
Total score 956255 802494
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +69%
1861
A12X Bionic
1104
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +13%
5198
A12X Bionic
4610

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 59 FPS -
Score 9856 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A16 Bionic and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6 8
Frequency 3460 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 24 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 16 billion 10 billion
TDP - 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Execution units 6 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 6400 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2796 x 1290 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2022 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10

