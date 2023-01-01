A17 Pro vs A12 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 633K
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 5-years and 1-month later
- 52% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2490 MHz)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|373446
|180501
|GPU
|579682
|203202
|Memory
|283791
|123963
|UX
|341416
|132209
|Total score
|1568646
|633774
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +128%
2934
1285
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +161%
7374
2825
|Asset compression
|260.8 MB/sec
|108.3 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|169.6 pages/sec
|61.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|78.6 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|173.5 images/sec
|21.4 images/sec
|HDR
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|89.6 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|27.9 images/sec
|10.6 images/sec
|Photo processing
|79.1 images/sec
|36.4 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
|3.35 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|69%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Score
|-
|5207
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3780 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|3 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|19 billion
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A17 GPU
|Apple A12 GPU
|Architecture
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|1398 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|Total shaders
|768
|256
|FLOPS
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Intel XMM 7560
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1V02
|APL1W81
