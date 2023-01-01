Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A17 Pro vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

A17 Pro vs A12 Bionic

A17 Pro
VS
A12 Bionic
A17 Pro
A12 Bionic

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A12 Bionic (Apple A12 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 633K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 5-years and 1-month later
  • 52% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A17 Pro
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A17 Pro +148%
1568646
A12 Bionic
633774
CPU 373446 180501
GPU 579682 203202
Memory 283791 123963
UX 341416 132209
Total score 1568646 633774
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +128%
2934
A12 Bionic
1285
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +161%
7374
A12 Bionic
2825
Asset compression 260.8 MB/sec 108.3 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 169.6 pages/sec 61.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 178.5 Mpixels/sec 78.6 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 173.5 images/sec 21.4 images/sec
HDR 232.4 Mpixels/sec 89.6 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 27.9 images/sec 10.6 images/sec
Photo processing 79.1 images/sec 36.4 images/sec
Ray tracing 7.58 Mpixels/sec 3.35 Mpixels/sec
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A17 Pro
n/a
A12 Bionic
5207
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Score - 5207

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz – 		2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3780 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 16 MB 8 MB
Process 3 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 19 billion 6.9 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Apple A17 GPU Apple A12 GPU
Architecture Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU frequency 1398 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 128 64
Total shaders 768 256
FLOPS 2147.2 Gigaflops 576 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem - Intel XMM 7560
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2023 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1V02 APL1W81

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and A17 Pro, or ask any questions
