We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A13 Bionic (Apple A13 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 820K
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2650 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A17 Pro
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A17 Pro +91%
1568646
A13 Bionic
820565
CPU 373446 163616
GPU 579682 304908
Memory 283791 133519
UX 341416 221224
Total score 1568646 820565
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +68%
2934
A13 Bionic
1743
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +79%
7374
A13 Bionic
4127
Asset compression 260.8 MB/sec 147.7 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 169.6 pages/sec 87.5 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 178.5 Mpixels/sec 104.2 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 173.5 images/sec 74 images/sec
HDR 232.4 Mpixels/sec 125.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 27.9 images/sec 14.3 images/sec
Photo processing 79.1 images/sec 39.3 images/sec
Ray tracing 7.58 Mpixels/sec 4.6 Mpixels/sec
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A17 Pro
n/a
A13 Bionic
7532
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Score - 7532

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz – 		2x 2.65 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3780 MHz 2650 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 16 MB 8 MB
Process 3 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 19 billion 8.5 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Apple A17 GPU Apple A13 GPU
Architecture Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU frequency 1398 MHz 1230 MHz
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 128 64
Total shaders 768 256
FLOPS 2147.2 Gigaflops 629.8 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2688 x 1242
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2023 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1V02 -

