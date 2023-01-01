A17 Pro vs A13 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A13 Bionic (Apple A13 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
67
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
66
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
71
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 820K
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2650 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|373446
|163616
|GPU
|579682
|304908
|Memory
|283791
|133519
|UX
|341416
|221224
|Total score
|1568646
|820565
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +68%
2934
1743
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +79%
7374
4127
|Asset compression
|260.8 MB/sec
|147.7 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|169.6 pages/sec
|87.5 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|104.2 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|173.5 images/sec
|74 images/sec
|HDR
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|125.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|27.9 images/sec
|14.3 images/sec
|Photo processing
|79.1 images/sec
|39.3 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
|4.6 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Score
|-
|7532
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|2x 2.65 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3780 MHz
|2650 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|3 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|19 billion
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A17 GPU
|Apple A13 GPU
|Architecture
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|1398 MHz
|1230 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|Total shaders
|768
|256
|FLOPS
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|629.8 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1V02
|-
Cast your vote
37 (84.1%)
7 (15.9%)
Total votes: 44