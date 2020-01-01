Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Apple A9 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Apple A9 vs A11 Bionic

Apple A9
Apple A9
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 6-core A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 170K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple A9
544
A11 Bionic +73%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple A9
1009
A11 Bionic +133%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Apple A9
170666
A11 Bionic +86%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Apple A9 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 2 6
Frequency 1850 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Apple GPU
Architecture Rogue -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 6 3
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.1
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Qualcomm MDM9635M -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2015 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (22.2%)
14 (77.8%)
Total votes: 18

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Apple A9 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish