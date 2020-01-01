Apple A9 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 6-core A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
57
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years later
- Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 170K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
A11 Bionic +73%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1009
A11 Bionic +133%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170666
A11 Bionic +86%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|2
|6
|Frequency
|1850 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|3
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
