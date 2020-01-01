Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Apple A9 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 6-core A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 170K
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple A9
544
A12 Bionic +109%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple A9
1009
A12 Bionic +193%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Apple A9
170666
A12 Bionic +138%
405980

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 2 6
Frequency 1850 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Rogue -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 6 4
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS - 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem Qualcomm MDM9635M -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2015 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

