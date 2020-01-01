Apple A9 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 6-core A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
73
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
72
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 170K
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
A12 Bionic +109%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1009
A12 Bionic +193%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170666
A12 Bionic +138%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|2
|6
|Frequency
|1850 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|4
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
Cast your vote
4 (15.4%)
22 (84.6%)
Total votes: 26