We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 6-core A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
97
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 170K
- Announced 5-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 more cores
- Supports 187% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- 62% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 1850 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
A14 Bionic +194%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1000
A14 Bionic +290%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170365
A14 Bionic +257%
607676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Apple A9 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|2
|6
|Frequency
|1850 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Shading units
|192
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|-
|DirectX version
|11
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
