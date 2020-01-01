Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Apple A9 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Apple A9 vs A14 Bionic

Apple A9
Apple A9
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 6-core A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 170K
  • Announced 5-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Supports 187% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • 62% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple A9
545
A14 Bionic +194%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple A9
1000
A14 Bionic +290%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Apple A9
170365
A14 Bionic +257%
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Apple A9 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 2 6
Frequency 1850 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 3 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Apple GPU
Architecture Rogue -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 192 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 1.2 -
DirectX version 11 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Qualcomm MDM9635M -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2015 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (28.6%)
10 (71.4%)
Total votes: 14

Related Comparisons

1. Apple A13 Bionic vs Apple A9
2. Apple A12 Bionic vs Apple A9
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Apple A9
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Apple A9
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Apple A14 Bionic
6. Apple A13 Bionic vs A14 Bionic
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Apple A14 Bionic
8. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs Apple A14 Bionic
9. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Apple A14 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Apple A9, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish