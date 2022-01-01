Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tensor G2 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 527K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2490 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tensor G2
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tensor G2 +42%
747935
A12 Bionic
527034
CPU 203616 143402
GPU 295372 186891
Memory 108654 91638
UX 142235 107048
Total score 747935 527034
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tensor G2
1055
A12 Bionic +6%
1116
Multi-Core Score
Tensor G2 +11%
3212
A12 Bionic
2892
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Tensor G2 +22%
6409
A12 Bionic
5242
Stability 68% 68%
Graphics test 38 FPS 31 FPS
Score 6409 5242

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP7 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency - 1125 MHz
Execution units 7 32
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W81

