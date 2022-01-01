Tensor G2 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
79
70
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
56
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
68
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 527K
- Has 2 more cores
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2490 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|203616
|143402
|GPU
|295372
|186891
|Memory
|108654
|91638
|UX
|142235
|107048
|Total score
|747935
|527034
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1055
A12 Bionic +6%
1116
Multi-Core Score
Tensor G2 +11%
3212
2892
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|68%
|68%
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|31 FPS
|Score
|6409
|5242
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|7
|32
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W81
