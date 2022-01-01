Google Tensor vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
38
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 384K
- Has 2 more cores
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|187698
|127124
|GPU
|298218
|119206
|Memory
|100887
|54151
|UX
|137683
|82801
|Total score
|728782
|384302
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Google Tensor +13%
1051
927
Multi-Core Score
Google Tensor +22%
2854
2341
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|55%
|62%
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|21 FPS
|Score
|6418
|3566
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|848 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|20
|3
|Shading units
|320
|-
|FLOPS
|2171 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9845
|APL1W72
|Official page
|Google Tensor official site
|-
Cast your vote
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8