Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 384K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Google Tensor
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Google Tensor +90%
728782
A11 Bionic
384302
CPU 187698 127124
GPU 298218 119206
Memory 100887 54151
UX 137683 82801
Total score 728782 384302
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Google Tensor +13%
1051
A11 Bionic
927
Multi-Core Score
Google Tensor +22%
2854
A11 Bionic
2341
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Google Tensor +80%
6418
A11 Bionic
3566
Stability 55% 62%
Graphics test 38 FPS 21 FPS
Score 6418 3566

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 848 MHz -
Execution units 20 3
Shading units 320 -
FLOPS 2171 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Tensor Processing Unit Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9845 APL1W72
Official page Google Tensor official site -

