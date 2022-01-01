Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Google Tensor vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 532K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Google Tensor +37%
728782
A12 Bionic
532250
CPU 187698 143829
GPU 298218 195079
Memory 100887 85033
UX 137683 107266
Total score 728782 532250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Google Tensor
1051
A12 Bionic +8%
1131
Multi-Core Score
Google Tensor
2854
A12 Bionic +2%
2924
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Google Tensor +22%
6418
A12 Bionic
5256
Stability 55% 68%
Graphics test 38 FPS 31 FPS
Score 6418 5256

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 848 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 20 32
Shading units 320 256
FLOPS 2171 Gigaflops 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Tensor Processing Unit Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9845 APL1W81
Official page Google Tensor official site -

