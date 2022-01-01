Google Tensor vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
71
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
69
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 532K
- Has 2 more cores
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|187698
|143829
|GPU
|298218
|195079
|Memory
|100887
|85033
|UX
|137683
|107266
|Total score
|728782
|532250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1051
A12 Bionic +8%
1131
Multi-Core Score
2854
A12 Bionic +2%
2924
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|55%
|68%
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|31 FPS
|Score
|6418
|5256
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|848 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|32
|Shading units
|320
|256
|FLOPS
|2171 Gigaflops
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9845
|APL1W81
|Official page
|Google Tensor official site
|-
