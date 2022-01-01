Google Tensor vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Google Tensor (with Mali-G78 MP20 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
88
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
66
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
79
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Performs 67% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 65% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31 GB/s)
- Announced 3-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 633K
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|187698
|-
|GPU
|298218
|-
|Memory
|100887
|-
|UX
|137683
|-
|Total score
|728782
|633999
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1051
A12X Bionic +6%
1116
Multi-Core Score
2854
A12X Bionic +63%
4656
3DMark
|Stability
|55%
|-
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|-
|Score
|6418
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|848 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|20
|7
|Shading units
|320
|-
|FLOPS
|2171 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9845
|-
|Official page
|Google Tensor official site
|-
