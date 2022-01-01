Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Google Tensor vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Google Tensor (with Mali-G78 MP20 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Google Tensor
  • Performs 67% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 65% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31 GB/s)
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 633K
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Google Tensor +15%
728782
A12X Bionic
633999
CPU 187698 -
GPU 298218 -
Memory 100887 -
UX 137683 -
Total score 728782 633999
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Google Tensor
1051
A12X Bionic +6%
1116
Multi-Core Score
Google Tensor
2854
A12X Bionic +63%
4656

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 38 FPS -
Score 6418 -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP 10 W 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 848 MHz -
Execution units 20 7
Shading units 320 -
FLOPS 2171 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Tensor Processing Unit Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9845 -
Official page Google Tensor official site -

