Google Tensor vs A14 Bionic

Google Tensor
VS
A14 Bionic
Google Tensor
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 725K vs 684K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Google Tensor
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Google Tensor
684465
A14 Bionic +6%
725407
CPU 167563 185620
GPU 278665 285864
Memory 91371 111321
UX 138716 135642
Total score 684465 725407
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Google Tensor
1060
A14 Bionic +53%
1622
Multi-Core Score
Google Tensor
2883
A14 Bionic +45%
4179
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 848 MHz -
Execution units 20 4
Shading units 320 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Tensor Processing Unit Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01
Official page Google Tensor official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Google Tensor, or ask any questions
