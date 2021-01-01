Google Tensor vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
84
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 725K vs 684K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|167563
|185620
|GPU
|278665
|285864
|Memory
|91371
|111321
|UX
|138716
|135642
|Total score
|684465
|725407
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1060
A14 Bionic +53%
1622
Multi-Core Score
2883
A14 Bionic +45%
4179
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|848 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|20
|4
|Shading units
|320
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Google Tensor official site
|-
