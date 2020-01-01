Kirin 655 vs Kirin 650
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 655 (with Mali-T830 MP2 graphics) and Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Announced 11 months later
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 2000 MHz)
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2120 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|40 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|December 2016
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
