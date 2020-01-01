Kirin 659 vs Kirin 650
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 659 (with Mali-T830 MP2 graphics) and Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Announced later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Performs 3% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 vs HiSilicon Kirin 650