We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 659 (with Mali-T830 MP2 graphics) and Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Announced later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Performs 3% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Kirin 659 +28%
76609
Kirin 650
59874
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 659 +15%
194
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 659 +11%
894
Kirin 650
809

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 659 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2017 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range

