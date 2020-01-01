Kirin 659 vs Kirin 655
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 659 (with Mali-T830 MP2 graphics) and Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2120 MHz)
- Performs 3% better in floating-point computations
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|December 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
