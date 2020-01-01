Kirin 659 vs Kirin 658
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 659 (with Mali-T830 MP2 graphics) and Kirin 658 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|2350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|March 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
