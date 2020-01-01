Kirin 710 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 159K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
A10 Fusion +138%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1202
A10 Fusion +18%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
159540
A10 Fusion +57%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|225 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
|-
