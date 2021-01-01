Kirin 710 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51 MP4) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
53
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
49
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 10-months later
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 349K vs 203K
- Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|70160
|93221
|GPU
|32918
|111388
|Memory
|40008
|59189
|UX
|59919
|82458
|Total score
|203952
|349588
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
330
A11 Bionic +180%
924
Multi-Core Score
1291
A11 Bionic +81%
2343
|Image compression
|83.95 Mpixels/s
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|24 words/s
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.1 images/s
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.81 images/s
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|454.55 Krows/s
|756.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|25 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 710 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|225 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|Hi6260
|APL1W72
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
|-
Cast your vote
12 (40%)
18 (60%)
Total votes: 30