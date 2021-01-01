Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 710 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 710 vs A11 Bionic

Kirin 710
VS
A11 Bionic
Kirin 710
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51 MP4) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 10-months later
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 349K vs 203K
  • Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 710
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 710
203952
A11 Bionic +71%
349588
CPU 70160 93221
GPU 32918 111388
Memory 40008 59189
UX 59919 82458
Total score 203952 349588
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 710
330
A11 Bionic +180%
924
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 710
1291
A11 Bionic +81%
2343
Image compression 83.95 Mpixels/s 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.7 images/s 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition 24 words/s 45.2 words/s
Machine learning 17.1 images/s 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting 9.81 images/s 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.74 Mnodes/s 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite 454.55 Krows/s 756.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 25 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 710 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 8 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4.3 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G51 MP4 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 225 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2018 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number Hi6260 APL1W72
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (40%)
18 (60%)
Total votes: 30

Related Comparisons

1. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
3. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
4. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
5. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
6. Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
7. Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
9. Apple A11 Bionic vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
10. Apple A11 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Kirin 710, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish