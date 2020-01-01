Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 710 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 710 (with Mali-G51 graphics) and Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 710 +95%
329
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 710 +49%
1202
Kirin 650
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 710
159540
Kirin 650
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 710 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G51 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 4 2
FLOPS 225 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced July 2018 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Kirin 710 or ask any questions
