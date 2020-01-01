Kirin 710 vs Kirin 655
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 710 (with Mali-G51 graphics) and Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|FLOPS
|225 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2018
|December 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
|-
