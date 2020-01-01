Kirin 710A vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 248K vs 156K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
316
A10 Fusion +142%
764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1146
A10 Fusion +23%
1410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
156816
A10 Fusion +58%
248243
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1