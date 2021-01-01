Kirin 710A vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
50
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 351K vs 198K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|67245
|93221
|GPU
|33322
|111388
|Memory
|41249
|59189
|UX
|55364
|82458
|Total score
|198158
|351250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
319
A11 Bionic +192%
930
Multi-Core Score
1154
A11 Bionic +104%
2359
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|48 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 710A and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|83.2 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
