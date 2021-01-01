Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 710A vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 710A vs A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 351K vs 198K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Kirin 710A
198158
A11 Bionic +77%
351250
CPU 67245 93221
GPU 33322 111388
Memory 41249 59189
UX 55364 82458
Total score 198158 351250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Kirin 710A
319
A11 Bionic +192%
930
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 710A
1154
A11 Bionic +104%
2359
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 48 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G51 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 83.2 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship

