Kirin 710A vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 710A (with Mali-G51 graphics) and Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
23
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|70798
|42694
|GPU
|27123
|10714
|Memory
|39134
|35791
|UX
|34913
|20904
|Total score
|159037
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Kirin 710A +62%
314
194
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 710A +32%
1149
868
|Image compression
|-
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|335.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|48 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 710A and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|83.2 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
