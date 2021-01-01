Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 710A vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Kirin 710A vs Kirin 659

Kirin 710A
VS
Kirin 659
Kirin 710A
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 710A (with Mali-G51 graphics) and Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 710A
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 710A
159037
Kirin 659
n/a
CPU 70798 42694
GPU 27123 10714
Memory 39134 35791
UX 34913 20904
Total score 159037 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 710A +62%
314
Kirin 659
194
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 710A +32%
1149
Kirin 659
868
Image compression - 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition - 14.4 words/s
Machine learning - 10 images/s
Camera shooting - 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 335.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 48 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 710A and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G51 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 83.2 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2020 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range

