Kirin 710F vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 170K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
325
A10 Fusion +141%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1364
A10 Fusion +4%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170235
A10 Fusion +47%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|225 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
