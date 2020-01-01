Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 710F vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Kirin 710F vs A10 Fusion

Kirin 710F
Kirin 710F
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 170K
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 710F
325
A10 Fusion +141%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 710F
1364
A10 Fusion +4%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 710F
170235
A10 Fusion +47%
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 710F and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G51 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 4 6
FLOPS 225 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 6 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2019 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Kirin 710F or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish