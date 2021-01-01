Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 710F vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 710F vs A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 351K vs 210K
  • Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 710F
210496
A11 Bionic +67%
351250
CPU 71135 93221
GPU 33514 111388
Memory 42276 59189
UX 60257 82458
Total score 210496 351250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 710F
328
A11 Bionic +184%
930
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 710F
1358
A11 Bionic +74%
2359
Image compression 83.85 Mpixels/s 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.6 images/s 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition 24.15 words/s 45.2 words/s
Machine learning 17 images/s 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting 9.81 images/s 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.74 Mnodes/s 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite 454.55 Krows/s 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 710F and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4.3 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G51 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 225 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship

