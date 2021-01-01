Kirin 710F vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
50
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 351K vs 210K
- Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71135
|93221
|GPU
|33514
|111388
|Memory
|42276
|59189
|UX
|60257
|82458
|Total score
|210496
|351250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
328
A11 Bionic +184%
930
Multi-Core Score
1358
A11 Bionic +74%
2359
|Image compression
|83.85 Mpixels/s
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.6 images/s
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|24.15 words/s
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|17 images/s
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.81 images/s
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|454.55 Krows/s
|756.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 710F and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|225 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
