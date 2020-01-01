Kirin 710F vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
35
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
325
Apple A9 +67%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 710F +35%
1364
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170235
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|225 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
