Kirin 710F vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 710F (with Mali-G51 graphics) and Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
31
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 710F +68%
325
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 710F +53%
1364
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170235
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|FLOPS
|225 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2019
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
Cast your vote
13 (72.2%)
5 (27.8%)
Total votes: 18
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659