We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 710F (with Mali-G51 graphics) and Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 159K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 710F
325
Kirin 710 +1%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 710F +13%
1364
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 710F +7%
170235
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 710F and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G51 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 4 4
FLOPS 225 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2019 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Kirin 710F or ask any questions
Lyndz arravan 14 May 2020 12:48
Same performance because i have this two phone y9 prime and y9 2019 and this phone does not heat even in overnight playing mobile legend while the other phones like high end samsung was very hot.
+96 Reply
Guest User 07 October 2020 09:50
Hello, but my phone honor 10i(20lite) kirin 710 heats up everytime while gaming ,it reaches to 44 temperature and heats some times in normal use also , idk why?
+8 Reply
