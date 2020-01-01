Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 710F vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 710F (with Mali-G51 graphics) and Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 165K vs 156K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 710F +2%
323
Kirin 710A
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 710F +16%
1327
Kirin 710A
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 710F +6%
165456
Kirin 710A
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 710F and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G51 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 4 4
FLOPS 225 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range

