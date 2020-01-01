Kirin 710F vs Kirin 710A
We compared two 8-core processors: HiSilicon Kirin 710F (with Mali-G51 graphics) and Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
34
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 165K vs 156K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 710F +2%
323
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 710F +16%
1327
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 710F +6%
165456
156816
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|FLOPS
|225 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
