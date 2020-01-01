Kirin 810 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 250K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
610
A10 Fusion +28%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 810 +43%
2022
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 810 +29%
322421
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|FLOPS
|551 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
