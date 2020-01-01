Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 810 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 250K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 810
610
A10 Fusion +28%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 810 +43%
2022
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 810 +29%
322421
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 6 6
FLOPS 551 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Kirin 810 or ask any questions
