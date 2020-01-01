Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 810 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 810 vs A11 Bionic

Kirin 810
Kirin 810
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 70% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 810
610
A11 Bionic +54%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 810
2022
A11 Bionic +16%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 810 +2%
322421
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 810 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Apple GPU
Architecture Rogue -
GPU frequency 820 MHz -
Cores 6 3
FLOPS 551 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
18 (90%)
2 (10%)
Total votes: 20

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Kirin 810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish