Kirin 810 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
54
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 70% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
610
A11 Bionic +54%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
A11 Bionic +16%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 810 +2%
322421
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|3
|FLOPS
|551 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
