We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 9 months later
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 322K
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 810
610
A12 Bionic +86%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 810
2022
A12 Bionic +46%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 810
322421
A12 Bionic +26%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 810 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Rogue -
GPU frequency 820 MHz -
Cores 6 4
FLOPS 551 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (23.5%)
26 (76.5%)
Total votes: 34

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Kirin 810 or ask any questions
