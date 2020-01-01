Kirin 810 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
73
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 9 months later
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 322K
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
610
A12 Bionic +86%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
A12 Bionic +46%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
322421
A12 Bionic +26%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|4
|FLOPS
|551 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
