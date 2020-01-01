Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 810 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 810 vs A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 322K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 810
610
A13 Bionic +121%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 810
2022
A13 Bionic +77%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 810
322421
A13 Bionic +48%
477091

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Rogue -
GPU frequency 820 MHz -
Cores 6 4
FLOPS 551 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Kirin 810 or ask any questions
