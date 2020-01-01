Kirin 810 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 322K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
610
A13 Bionic +121%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
A13 Bionic +77%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
322421
A13 Bionic +48%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|4
|FLOPS
|551 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
