Kirin 810 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
96
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 322K
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
610
A14 Bionic +162%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
A14 Bionic +104%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
322421
A14 Bionic +80%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|4
|FLOPS
|551 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
