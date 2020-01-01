Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 810 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 810 vs A14 Bionic

Kirin 810
Kirin 810
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 322K
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 810
610
A14 Bionic +162%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 810
2022
A14 Bionic +104%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 810
322421
A14 Bionic +80%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 810 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Apple GPU
Architecture Rogue -
GPU frequency 820 MHz -
Cores 6 4
FLOPS 551 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Kirin 810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish